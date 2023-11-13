Monday, November 13, 2023 – Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from his husband Lukas Gage.

In documents filed before a court on Monday morning, Appleton listed their date of separation as Friday, November 10. He listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and revealed they had a prenup in place.

A source however told TMZ that it was not an easy decision for Chris to make as he reportedly tried everything he could to make the marriage work. It was also stated that he needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward.

40-year-old Appleton and 28-year-old got hitched with the help of Kim and Shania Twain in a Vegas ceremony at the Little White Chapel back in April.

It was a relationship that moved super fast. They went public with their relationship in February during a trip to Mexico, and engaged only a few weeks before their Vegas wedding.