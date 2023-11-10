Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Kim Kardashian, 43, has said she is committed to staying single for at least another year.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the mother-of-four opened up about her dating life.

While chatting with her longtime friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton ahead of his wedding to “The White Lotus” actor Lukas Gage, the reality star revealed plans for her own love life.

“So you think you’ve got one more wedding inside you?” Appleton, 40, asked the the Skims founder, to which she responded, “I don’t know, I think I go back and forth.”

“This is the best you’ve ever been,” Appleton added, saying Kardashian is at her peak right now.

“You look amazing, you’re in control of everything, you have the kids down, the business down, and I don’t know, I just feel like you’re in a good place, happy,” he added.

Admitting she’s finally “in a calm place,” Kardashian said, “So maybe that’s when it’s good to invite energy [in].”

Speaking in a confessional later, Kim was asked where she was in her “two years of wanting to be single.”

Forgetting that she previously said that, the producer reminded her that she made the comment “probably a year” ago.

“Ok, so I’ve got a year to go,” she said. “I think that will be really good for me. [I’m] not looking, they seem to find me, but I’m not looking!”

It comes as the billionaire businesswoman was seen getting cozy with Odell Beckham Jr. at his 31st birthday party Wednesday night, Nov. 8.

Back in September, it was reported that Kim and Beckham Jr. had “been hanging out casually” following his split from girlfriend Lauren “Lolo” Wood.