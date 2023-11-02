Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Kim Kardashian has been slammed for her choice of Halloween costume for her son.

The businesswoman shared photos of her son Saint West in his costume.

The older West son wore a football Jersey that was stained with blood. He also had makeup on his body to make him look like he was bleeding from injuries.

“Saint as Zombie Neymar JR.,” she captioned the photos.

However, followers slammed her, telling her the costume is insensitive considering what is currently going on in Israel and Palestine.

Followers told the mum-of-four that her son’s costume looks like injured or killed children caught in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

See below.