Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Members of the Kikuyu community have directed their anger toward Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah for defending President William Ruto’s government.

Despite Ruto having a dismal performance in the last one year, Kuria and Ichung’wah have been his cheerleaders claiming he has done wonders.

The two leaders have also been attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta, claiming he is to blame for the worsening economic situation in the country.

However, in an interview with Mutembei TV, the Kikuyu electorate led by Amos Njega said Ichung’wa should be the last person to point an accusing finger at Uhuru over the economic mess, saying he was an enabler as the Chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee in the National Assembly from 2013 to July 2020.

“I saw a video where Kimani Ichung’wah is castigating the former president for ruining the economy.

“It is not without a doubt that Uhuru bears the ultimate responsibility for the economic mess during his term.

“However, Kenyans must be reminded that Ichung’wah was at the very center of all the economic mischief that befell the country,” Njega stated.

