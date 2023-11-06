Monday, November 6, 2023 – Voters from the entire Mt Kenya region are to blame for the high cost of living being witnessed in the country, one of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s loyal supporters has said.

Speaking at Jacaranda Grounds, Nuru Okanga reminded the Kikuyus that former President Uhuru Kenyatta warned them against electing William Ruto, but they ignored him.

He stated that the Kikuyus blasted Raila Odinga and called him a riddle man and that they chose to follow the ‘right’ path of electing Ruto.

“Uhuru told the Kikuyus and they did not listen. Uhuru tried to inform you but you said that Raila Odinga is a man of riddles and you saw that the right path is William Samoei Ruto,” Nuru Okanga stated.

He went further to remind them that Raila promised free education from nursery to University but they (Kikuyus) decided to elect Ruto who is now keeping their children at home.

Okanga urged the Kikuyus to swallow their bitter pills and pay school fees which would not have been the case if they elected Raila.

“Raila Odinga promised you free primary education from Nursery to University, but you refused. You decided to elect someone who will keep your children at home. Therefore you Kikuyus, pay school fees and don’t complain,” Okanga stated.

“Mount Kenya is the one that brought all these problems,” he added.

