Monday, November 13, 2023 – Neno Evangelism Ministry Founder, Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, has criticized Kikuyu women, especially those from Murang’a County, whom he claimed are unromantic

In one of his sermons at his church, Ng’ang’a revealed that his wife who comes from Murang’a doesn’t kneel before him like other women from other communities.

Ng’ang’a also bragged that he is filthy rich but his wife doesn’t kneel before him when serving him food.

“Nakaanga hapo kwa pool saa ingine mama anakuja ananiuliza unakula nini ni vile tuu wanawake waKikuyu wa Murang’a hawana hiyo character. (“When I am chilling by the pool, my wife comes and asks me what I want to eat, that’s just how the Kikuyu women from Murang’a are).

“Unapigiwa magoti unaulizwa babe utakula nini. Sasa hawa wetu hawana hiyo. Hiyo kanisa iliisha (Other women kneel before their husbands and ask them, ‘babe, what will you eat?’ But, ours don’t do that),” Nganga said.

