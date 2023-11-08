Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has proposed the scraping off of Utamaduni Day saying it is a waste of Kenyans’ time.

Through the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments)(No 2) Bill, 2023 tabled in Parliament, Kimani who is also a Kikuyu Member of Parliament, wants to amend the Public Holidays Act, to do away with Utamaduni DAy which is marked on October 10.

“The bill proposes to amend the Public Holidays Act to delete the provision of Utamaduni Day as a public holiday,” the bill reads in part.

The Public Holidays Act, Caps 110 has listed all national holidays which are observed in Kenya.

They include; New Year’s Day ( January 1), Good Friday and Easter Monday (March or April), Labour Day (May 1), Madaraka (June 1), Idd-ul-Fitr (Date depending upon the appearance of the moon), Utamaduni Day ( October 10), Mashujaa(October 20), Jamhuri(December 12), Christmas( December 25), Boxing(December 26) and Idd-ul-Azha (date depending upon the appearance of the moon).

This year, Utamaduni Day was marked with a national event in over one and a half decades of uncertainty on the October holiday since former President Daniel Moi retired.

It was marked as Moi Day before it became Utamaduni Day.

