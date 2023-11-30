Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – A Kikuyu woman who killed her mother’s four chickens and threatened to set herself and relatives ablaze following a family dispute was arraigned before Makadara Law Courts for breach of peace.

Mary Waithera admitted charges of creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to section 95 (1) of the Penal Code after threatening to burn herself and her entire family at her mother’s house in Njiru, Nairobi, on November 18, 2023.

Waithera told Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso of the Makadara Law Courts that she is remorseful of the incident that happened because she has been depressed after losing her job.

She had returned home drunk and started a quarrel with her mother while causing chaos.

She is reported to have accused her mother of losing interest in her personal life since she lost her job in 2020. The accused also reportedly repeated that she feels unloved at the home.

She dismissed her young brother who intervened, took a matchbox, and went into her room where she threatened to burn herself.

Her mother and brother pleaded with her not to set herself ablaze and reported to the police who arrested her.

Waithera’s brother is listed among the witnesses in the case but he will not testify unless she changes her mind and denies the charges before conviction and sentencing.