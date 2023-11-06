Monday, November 6, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, is the best-performing Member of Parliament in the year 2023, according to a survey conducted by Infotrak Harris.

Announcing over the weekend, Infotrak Chief Executive Officer, Angela Ambitho, said Nyoro had a 70 percent score followed closely by his Kangema counterpart, Peter Irungu at 68 percent.

Five MPs ranked third at 66 percent, including Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Gideon Mulyungi (Mwingi Central), Christopher Wangaya (Kwisero), Robert Mbui (Kathiani) and Peter Kaluma (Homa Bay Town).

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu, Geoffrey Mwangi (Tetu), and James Githua (Kabete) scored 65 percent each to close the list of the top 10 best-performing MPs.

“This performance rating is the first of its kind and magnitude in Kenya. It provides the Kenyans and other interested stakeholders with robust statistics by ward on the perception of constituency residents over Member of Parliament performance,” Infotrak stated in the report.

The Kenyan DAILY POST