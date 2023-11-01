Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – The family of late former President Mwai Kibaki has said it is ready to talk with a man and a woman who claim that the former President is their father.

Speaking on Tuesday, Family Court Judge Fred Ogolla said the former President‘s family is ready to have an out-of-court settlement with Jacob Ocholla Mwai and a woman codenamed JNL.

Nonetheless, Ocholla is still pursuing a bid to have the former president’s remains exhumed for a DNA test to prove he is his legitimate son.

In his petition, Ocholla attached a report prepared by Dr Zakalo Limili, a human pathologist, who stated that Ocholla and Kibaki’s phenotypic features are similar.

According to the doctor, Kibaki and Ocholla’s noses, eyelids, foreheads, eyelids, and lips resemble; he also claimed that their eye contact, blinking, cheekbones, and cheeks are all similar.

However, Ocholla’s brother Charles Ocholla dismissed the claims and said his older brother was lying.

Charles further pointed out that his brother had lied about his age in the birthdates he gave. He insisted that their parents were, Hillary Joseph Ocholla and Mama Jane Achieng Ocholla.

“I was born on May 3, 1960. If Jac was born on July 22, 1960, then my mother must have been a miracle worker because he gave birth to two children in less than three months,” Charles stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST