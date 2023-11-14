

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – All is not well within the ruling UDA party. This is after Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale attacked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for allegedly meddling in Western politics.

Speaking during the nationwide tree-planting exercise in Kakamega, Khalwale warned the DP against interfering with the sugar sector which many residents from the region depend on.

Khalwale told the DP instead to focus on matters affecting Mt Kenya including; the coffee and tea sectors and leave matters sugar industry to politicians from the Western region.

“It seems the Deputy President is under some illusion that because he is the second in command, he has the license to meddle in local politics to neutralise senior politicians,” he remarked.

Khalwale warned Gachagua against using money to influence the political direction in various Kenyan regions.

The long-serving legislator further told off the Deputy President holding that he has more political experience than him owing to his years served as a lawmaker.

“I have four times his experience in politics and he must respect our community. We are not a small community but one that comprises about 7 million people,” he added.

Khalwale also bragged about having more academic qualifications than Gachagua.

He further informed the second in command that he shouldn’t expect to succeed President William Ruto in 2032, since a politician from the Western region will be taking over the reins.

“Deputy president listen to me, whether you like it or not, when Ruto retires as President, a Luhya will take up the mantle,” Khalwale stated.

He also cautioned other senior leaders against manipulating local politics for their own gain.

