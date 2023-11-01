Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Kericho Referral Hospital, the biggest Government hospital in Kericho County is under the spotlight for being a den of payment fraud, rampant corruption and mega sex scandals, our undercover investigative journalist can authoritatively reveal.

Dr. Sam Langat, the medical superintendent who is the head of the facility together with the hospital admin, Mr. Mathew Sang, and other senior hospital staff have hatched a payment syndicate where patients are given Mpesa agents to withdraw money to pay for hospital bills instead of the hospital’s Mpesa Paybill which was launched by Governor Mutai to replace cash payments.

The Mpesa agents are strategically located near the hospital and are allegedly owned by the Kericho County Chief Officer Japhet Cheruiyot, The Med Sup Dr. Langat & Admin Mathew.

The Keri Hosi Cartel as they are fondly referred to are so untouchable according to an office secretary who spoke to us anonymously. The Med Sup Dr. Langat was overheard boasting of how the governor cannot fire him as he remits monthly “upkeep” fees of Ksh 3,000,000 or more on behalf of the Keri Cartel to Governor Mutai.

Kericho referral is facing sharp criticism from the public following lack of drugs and basic equipment.

“The CT Scan machines are all faulty. The only available drugs are panadol and panadol extra. Level 5 gani hii,” lamented Mr. David Keter, a resident of Ainamoi.

“Io siptali ni Mourtuary tu hakuna matibabu,” added Steve Kirwa a boda boda hustler at Nyagacho slums in Kericho.

The drugs situation is so dire, to the extent that all patients are referred to buy all drugs, injections, cotton (pamba), spirit and more from the chemists next to Kericho hospital. Two of the popular chemists are owned by the admin Mathew Sang who is said to pay a commission to every doctor and nurse who refers patients to his chemists.

The Keri Hosi Cartel has been threatening patients not to seek services from private facilities saying they will face “severe consequences” when they return to the hospital again.

Dr. Sam Langat and the med Sup at Kericho Referral claims to be so wealthy and is fondly referred to as Sam Sonko by his peers. Sam is said to be eyeing a political position in 2027.

“Mimi ni mrefu kama Prezzo Ruto na Kama ni pesa niko nayo, nitanunua kura kama majani chai ya Kericho,” Sam Langat was overheard boasting in a local social joint days before Mashujaa Day that was celebrated in Kericho led by president Ruto.

There is an increase in sexual abuse cases affecting female employees and patients at Kericho hospital but they choose to keep quiet for fear of loosing their jobs and being victimized. A newly appointed female employee in the Health department in Kericho has allegedly filed a rape case against a member of the Keri Hosi Cartel but chose not to speak as the matter is a court case.

Mathew “The Bull” Sang the hospital admin notoriously abuses young ladies sexually when they visit his office to seek services.

He was overheard asking a KTMC attachment student to join him after work for other duties – “Chamanenyu, can we meet and talk more at Club Exclusive tonight? You will enjoy and I have a token for you, ‘Seduced the Mr. Mathew the bull.

His phonebook contacts for ladies are saved according to the number and where he met them i.e Baby 1, Baby 2, Baby KMTC, Baby HR, Baby Kericho Java, Baby Kapkatet Nurse etc.

The Keri Cartel is so powerful that suppliers and contractors must bribe them in order to get tenders and also to be paid. A contractor who spoke with a lot of pain lamented how they have not been paid simply because he did not have money to bribe the Keri Hosi Cartel.

The contractor has seen his properties auctioned due to the nonpayment of the works he did by Kericho Hospital.

Efforts to have Kericho Governor Mutai address the concerns have not borne any fruits as the Keri Hosi Cartel allegedly bribes him more than Ksh 3,000,000 monthly which is a support to his 2027 re-election campaign kitty.

Citizens through Hustlers Tunaweza CBO Group are planning to present the matter to Parliament through Senator Cheruiyot whom the Med Sup Dr. Langat refers to as “Inspector Mwala, the tootless barking dog.”

Kericho citizens’ biggest prayer is to see Kericho Hospital change from a deathbed to a working health facility without cartels.