Friday, November 17, 2023 – Kenyans on the X platform have blasted digital strategist, Dennis Itumbi after he linked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to oil cartels in the country.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Itumbi said Raila’s dossier on the fuel deal between the Kenya Kwanza government and Saudi Arabia was because he was allegedly bitter for having missed out on the oil deal.

“Former PM Raila Odinga’s family has an interest in the oil business. During the Handshake period, they kicked out a key ally from one of the oil companies, and now they are fully in control.

“The G to G deal gave Kenya a great deal but denied the Odinga’s massive profit they used to bag in the Open Tender System,” Itumbi said.

However, many Kenyans castigated Itumbi for linking Raila to oil cartels and told him they were not ‘buying his lies’.

Some suggested that Raila should be allowed to import fuel if that would save Kenyans from the current fuel price crisis.

Clay Gamaliel: “Nowadays, we understand you, spewing lies to defend this fertilizer regime.“

Njiru Warui: “Kenyans are only interested in affordable fuel prices; whether that fuel is being brought into the country by Raila, Ruto or Itumbi is not important.”

Isaiah Limo Cheborion: “If indeed Raila was controlling oil during the handshake period, then we should have him back because we used to buy fuel at a lower price compared to your government period.”

Johnes Chacha: “Kenyans don’t want to know who wants what deal. We want the cost of living to be lowered. System ya uongo iko hapa na mauongo day in day out.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST