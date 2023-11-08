Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against President William Ruto after claiming the country offers tax holidays to investors.

Ruto held bilateral talks with Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala at Statehouse Nairobi on Tuesday, November 7.

The head of state acknowledged Kenya’s economic viability as the region’s valued investment destination.

“Kenya is a valued investment destination in Africa and the region. We have created a one-stop shop, issued tax holidays and improved the regulatory regime to spur trade and investments,” said Ruto.

Ruto’s sentiments came following a move by some investors to exit the country due to the tough economic environment.

However, Ruto’s statement did not go down well with Kenyans as they accused him of killing the business environment through over-taxation.

“Why do you give tax holidays to foreigners yet impose punitive taxes on Kenyan SMEs and workers? Why?” @fellyferarri asked.

“Tax holidays for foreigners, but mama mboga and boda boda who employed you, tax them to their deaths,” @TheDuncan254 said.

“Hii yoooote ni bure, I don’t see the value of this if it is of no help to the common citizen and the biting economic crisis,” @koechjk12 argued.

