Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – A TV reporter was interrupted while on live TV in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after an elderly man attacked him.
The TV journalist was busy reporting to the studio when a seemingly depressed man passed by and started attacking him.
He was forced to shield himself as he continued reporting.
The video has sparked reactions on social media.
An X-user wrote, “Kenyans are tired and angry everywhere. Unazubaa mmoja anajaribu kujipima nguvu na wewe”.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
