Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – A TV reporter was interrupted while on live TV in Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) after an elderly man attacked him.

The TV journalist was busy reporting to the studio when a seemingly depressed man passed by and started attacking him.

He was forced to shield himself as he continued reporting.

The video has sparked reactions on social media.

An X-user wrote, “Kenyans are tired and angry everywhere. Unazubaa mmoja anajaribu kujipima nguvu na wewe”.

Watch the video.

