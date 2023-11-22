Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Controversial Kenyan TikToker, Cindy Baibe, has built a house worth Ksh 800,000.
Cindy is a well-known flesh peddler who sells her ‘rosecoco’ live on Tiktok.
She is fond of going live while almost naked and offering her services to sex-starved men.
Her services include live nude videos and she doesn’t hide the fact that she is a sex worker.
In fact, Cindy says she is proud of her work.
She flaunted the newly-built house which she has constructed in the village using proceeds from her prostitution business.
Watch the video.
