Wednesday, November 22, 2023 – Controversial Kenyan TikToker, Cindy Baibe, has built a house worth Ksh 800,000.

Cindy is a well-known flesh peddler who sells her ‘rosecoco’ live on Tiktok.

She is fond of going live while almost naked and offering her services to sex-starved men.

Her services include live nude videos and she doesn’t hide the fact that she is a sex worker.

In fact, Cindy says she is proud of her work.

She flaunted the newly-built house which she has constructed in the village using proceeds from her prostitution business.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.