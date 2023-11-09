Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A Kenyan lady was puzzled after reportedly seeing her boyfriend at the Sol Fest concert last weekend having fun with another lady despite thinking that he was out of the country.

Pendo, who was among those who showed up at Uhuru Gardens for the sold-out event hosted by Sauti Sol, narrated the shock she went through when she sighted her lover in the crowd with another lady.

“I am either dating a shapeshifter, a man who can teleport or a ghost.

“Because as I was spewing in the mud at Solfest, dancing to the song Nairobi, I saw a familiar face. That face was something that I had seen over and over again, I looked closely and thought I drove him to the airport a few months ago. Who had I been Facetiming, telling me about time difference, saying it was hard to communicate,” she said in part.

Pendo added that she was baffled to see him wearing the shoes and shirt she had bought him as a parting gift.

“He was dancing to the song Nairobi with another girl called Susie, I had been asking him about Susie for days and days on, and he had been denying saying oh, she is just a best friend. And there he was, dancing with his so-called best friend. I decided that I was going to be the drama that night. How was I dating a man who was abroad, and here he was? Nairobi love is going to be the end of me,” she added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.