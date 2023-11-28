Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Tenants in one of the apartments in the city were treated to a dramatic scene over the weekend after Kenyan Instagram model, Jenny Audiger, was involved in a physical altercation with a Nigerian man.

The man picked her at one of the high-end entertainment joints in Nairobi and took her to his apartment for paid sex.

They had agreed on 60 dollars (Ksh 9,000).

Things turned ugly after the man refused to pay her after sex.

She started vandalizing property at the apartment while demanding her money.

She even threatened to call Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino and bragged that she was connected with influential people in the society.

This is where she had gone to hawk her flesh.

Watch the video of her causing drama after the man refused to pay her after sex.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.