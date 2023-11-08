Wednesday, November 8, 2023 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced the day when it will stop raining in Nairobi.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Met Department said the county will experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

“The 24-hour forecast for Nairobi predicts periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, starting from 9 am today and lasting until 9 am on November 9,” Met said.

The rains have been pounding the City since Monday with many motorists being caught off guard.

A spot check of the situation indicated that many people were struggling with walking in the rain while others sought shelter under trees.

Even as the rains continued to pound the city, traffic snarl-ups were also experienced as some drivers tried to be careful not to splash water on motorists.

This comes even after the World Meteorological Organisation warned that the ongoing Elnino rains will continue until April 2024.

The Kenyan DAILY POST