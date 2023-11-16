

Thursday November 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has secured another loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This comes even as Ruto continues to lie to Kenyans that the economy was doing badly because of loans that former President Uhuru Kenyatta took.

Ruto’s Government struck a deal with IMF that will see the Bretton Woods Institution funnel an additional Ksh 142.8 billion (USD 938 million) loan to Kenya.

An IMF mission, led by its Chief to Kenya Haimanot Teferra, was in the country from October 30 to November 15 and met Ruto at State House on Monday.

Fast forward to now, the financial institution stated that the loan is subject to IMF’s management approval and consideration by the Executive Board, which is expected to be completed in January 2024.

According to the deal, Kenya will have immediate access to Ksh103.8 billion (USD 682.3 million).

“I am pleased to announce that the IMF team and the Kenyan authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on (i) the sixth review of Kenya’s economic program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangements; (ii) an augmentation of access under the EFF/ECF totaling 130.3 percent of quota SDR 707.3 million, about US$938 million),” stated Haimanot Teferra.

According to the IMF, once the amount is disbursed, it will bring the total amount advanced to Kenya to Ksh408.16 billion (US$2.68 billion)

Teferra said the facility will help Kenya navigate the current tough economic times.

The amount will also be instrumental in helping Kenya service its Eurobond loans.

IMF revealed that Kenya has been mobilizing its development partners to enhance macroeconomic policies and implement structural reforms ahead of June 2024 when the country is expected to service a Eurobond loan.

