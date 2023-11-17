Friday, November 17, 2023 – A section of Kenya Kwanza Alliance lawmakers has poured cold water on Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s expose regarding the government-to-government oil deal.

On Thursday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader, said that oil companies contracted by the government in the deal are responsible for the rising pump prices.

The Opposition leader claimed that Ruto’s government did not sign a G-to-G agreement with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates but with state-owned oil marketing companies from those countries.

However, lawmakers leaning toward the Kenya Kwanza government rubbished Raila’s claims as hot air, defending the G-to-G deal as one that was aimed at ending corruption borne in the oil subsidy program.

Led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, the lawmakers argued that Raila was dishonest in his claims.

Ichung’wah wondered why the former premier would claim that there was no G-to-G agreement in the first place but at the same time claim in his statement that the deal involved Nairobi and oil marketing companies from the aforementioned Gulf countries.

“His purported dossier lacked substance and is evidently part of his usual propaganda rumour mills. If that is not a government-to-government deal, what else is G-to-G if not a contract signed between a government ministry and a State-owned corporation?” asked Ichung’wah.

The Kenyan DAILY POST