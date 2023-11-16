

Join our WhatsApp channel for the latest and juiciest Gossip, Entertainment, Videos, Politics, News, Features, Lifestyle and much more, go... HERE>>>

Thursday November 16, 2023 – Kenya has become a laughing stock among her neighbours after a video emerged showing flooding in Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as a result of a leaking roof.

So embarrassing that Yoweri Museveni’s Government refused to be associated with the video of the leaking roof.

While clarifying claims that the video might have been taken at Entebbe International Airport, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority revealed, without mentioning Kenya, that the leaking roof was from a neighbouring country.

”Please ignore the trending video of an unfortunate situation at an airport in a neighbouring country, which some WhatsApp users have wrongly attributed to Entebbe International Airport,” the authority stated.

”Note that this is not Entebbe International Airport,” the aviation authority added.

CAA’s authority elicited mixed reactions in Kenya, especially with the two countries having been in the spotlight over an oil trade agreement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST