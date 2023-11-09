Thursday, November 9, 2023 – A Kenya Airways Captain has taken to social media to air his grievances over frequent harassment by KRA officials at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to Captain Malu, he was humiliated in front of passengers by KRA officials.

“The amount of harassment we endure at JKIA is really quite profound & shockingly archaic. My country trusts me to fly hundreds of passengers daily on an 18+billion shs plane & then humiliates me in front of my passengers and searches through my underwater for a 10k item,’’ he tweeted.

The captain said that he has flown to almost all continents across the globe but JKIA’s custom section remains the worst.

“ I’ve flown to every continent, excluding Australia,& I can say, without fear or favor, JKIA is hands down the worst at customs harassment. Even the poorest of nations don’t harass their people like we do. Worst of all is the tourists and diaspora visitors we are chasing,’’ he added.

Malu cautioned the Government that it risks losing revenue due to over-taxation.

“We are killing our economy in the name of Taxes!! The lafer curve explains it all. The govt. will continue earning less revenue. don’t need a Ph.D. to know this. Last month’s fuel revenue was below last years because Kenyans have simply stopped driving ergo, less sales! When will we learn?’’ he further said.

Check out his tweets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.