Friday, November 10, 2023 – Keke Palmer’s mother, Sharon Palmer, has stepped in after her daughter filed a restraining order against her baby daddy and accused him of abuse.

Sharon did a video in response to Darius Jackson’s brother, Sarunas Jackson tweeting then deleting a post seemingly slamming Keke.

Reacting, Sharon said she personally went to Hollywood actor Sarunas Jackson to complain that Darius was abusing her daughter but Sarunas dismissed it.

She said Sarunas told her that he too used to be abusive.

She added that Darius learnt to be abusive from his elder brother Sarunas.

Sharon said:

“I’ve never done anything like this. I’ve been in this business for 22 years, I’ve seen a lot of stuff, but I can’t help myself. For Sarunas Jackson to post on his Twitter the ridiculous stuff that he’s posting, when he knows that his brother is abusive… I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter and he said, ‘Oh, well, I used to be like that too.’ What?! So now, he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy? We know he’s the biggest f**k boy in Hollywood, he’s disrespectful to women, just like his little brother. He taught his little brother how to be abusive. So, he don’t get to act like he’s this special guy. No, you’re a f**k boy, and you’re a part of the problem!”

Sarunas responded. He denied ever telling Sharon that he was abusive to women.

Watch Sharon speak in the video below.

