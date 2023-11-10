Friday, November 10, 2023 – Just 8 months after welcoming a son together, Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against her baby daddy Darius Jackson.

Keke Palmer is seeking protection against Darius Jackson, alleging physical and emotional abuse.

The actress, 30, filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 9, in conjunction with requesting sole legal and physical custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis “Leo.”

In the court documents, which were obtained by Page Six, Palmer alleged that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with Jackson, 29, that include “destroying [her] personal property,” “throwing [her] belongings into the street,” “throwing [her] car keys to prevent [her] from driving away,” “hitting [her] in front of [their] son,” “spewing profanities about [her] to [their] son,” “threatening to kill himself with a gun if [she] left him,” “harassment” and “other physical and emotional abuse.”

Though the pair officially broke up in October 2023 after more than two years together, Keke claimed that she has security footage from as recently as Nov. 5 that allegedly shows the fitness trainer “trespassed into [her] home without [her] knowledge or consent, threatened [her], then physically attacked [her] — lunging for [her] neck, striking [her], throwing [her] over the couch and stealing [her] phone when [she] told him [she] was going to call the police.”

She wants him to complete a 52-week batterer intervention program.

Palmer claimed that she and Jackson, aka Darius Daulton, “finally ended for good” in early October “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted on [her] by [him] throughout [their] relationship,” which she said began in June 2021.

“It is because of our son, Leo, that I was finally able to end my relationship with Darius once and for all and escape the abuse,” she wrote. “Leo is the most important thing in the entire world to me; he needs and deserves to be safe and grow up in an environment free from violence.”

She added, “Unfortunately, ending my relationship with Darius has not ended his abuse — if anything, he is even more unhinged, volatile and dangerous to both me and our son.”

After she filed, Jackson tweeted a photo of him with Leo alongside the words, “I love you, son. See you soon.”

Recall that Darius Jackson publicly shamed Keke in August for wearing a sheer dress to an Usher concert in July.

Keke shocked people by continuing the relationship after that.

In September, she and Jackson had attended Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” world tour in LA together, which confused fans.

The “Hustlers” star kept mute about the status of her relationship with Jackson during a September interview, during which she said, “I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business.”

She insisted at the time that she was happy, adding, “Life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly. Seriously.”

Fans have shown support for Keke.