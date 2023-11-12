Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Keke Palmer has been granted a restraining order against former partner Darius Jackson, as well as sole custody of their eight-month-old son.

Her requests were granted today, Nov. 10, just one day after she filed on Nov. 9.

According to court documents, Jackson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the singer and actor at all times.

Jackson is also not allowed visitation with their son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, who was born in February.

A Los Angeles judge has set a December date for a hearing to determine if the temporary restraining order will become a permanent one.

In Keke Palmer’s petition to the court, she claims she ended their two-year relationship in October, with Jackson turning up at her home unannounced a month later to take their son to a football game.

The actress refused and claims Jackson then began yelling before assaulting her. In the application for the restraining order, Palmer included security camera footage of the alleged incident.

In the filing, Palmer adds: “At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house.”

The filing also includes other incidents of domestic abuse, with Palmer claiming Jackson became jealous after she showed him a bikini picture of herself.

During the latter incident, which allegedly occurred in early 2022, Palmer claims: “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side.

“The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”

Palmer also says: “The abuse during our relationship was not just physical, but emotional and manipulative. So much of Darius’ abuse towards me throughout our relationship was based on his insecurity and jealousy, that I became extremely concerned when Darius started to express jealousy about the time I was spending with our son.”

The 30-year-old also accuses Jackson of acting violently towards their infant child when he would not stop crying: “Darius started getting rough with Leo physically and I stepped in to make sure Darius would not hurt him. Darius was angry and it almost became a tug of war with Leo.

“Darius finally let go and Leo was not harmed, but as I was holding Leo trying to comfort him and finish changing his diaper, Darius hit me in the head before storming out of the room.”