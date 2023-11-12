Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Keke Palmer has been spotted for the first time since she was granted a restraining order against her ex Darius Jackson and sole custody of their son Leodis.

The actress was seen on Saturday, Nov. 11, leaving her home in Studio City, Los Angeles.

The Nope star had a phone to her ear as she cradled her son while carefully walking down the stairs of her home.

She was accompanied by her entourage. A member of her entourage was seen putting a comforting arm around her as she made her way to her vehicle.

The group were carrying bags as they surrounded the actress who made her way into the vehicle.

It comes after shocking surveillance footage surfaced allegedly showing Darius viciously beating her at home.

Palmer alleged in court documents that she suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Darius Jackson, with whom she shares son Leodis.