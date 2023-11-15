

Wednesday, October 15, 2023 – A married woman has called out her best friend, a single mother of one, for reportedly betraying their friendship by sleeping with her husband.

She discovered that her friend has been sleeping with her husband after snooping through his phone.

The aggrieved woman stumbled upon nude photos that her friend has been sending to her husband and claimed that they meet secretly for sex.

“I know her as a best friend but she has been f@cking my husband,” she ranted.

“Her lady friends should keep their husbands away from her,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.