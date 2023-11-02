Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza’s supporters have asked President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to save the governor from looming impeachment.

Mwangaza was impeached last week by Meru County MCAs and she is now awaiting the Senate to decide whether she will go home or not.

While demonstrating in Meru town on Wednesday, Mwangaza’s supporters urged Ruto and Gachagua to intervene and save the governor from impeachment.

The supporters further threatened Ruto and Gachagua, urging them that if they fail to save Mwangaza, they should forget Meru County votes during the 2027 presidential election.

“We want to plead with the President and his deputy to intervene and save our able governor who is being impeached for helping Meru County residents,” said one of the residents.

They accused Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mithika Linturi of being behind the impeachment of the governor.

Mwangaza is now at the mercy of the Senate, which will either approve or reject her impeachment in the next 10 days

The Kenyan DAILY POST