Friday November 3, 2023 – Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament, Peter Kaluma, has asked the Senate to once again dismiss the impeachment case against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Meru County Assembly, for the second time, voted to impeach Mwangaza last week after fifty-nine MCAs who attended the impeachment sitting voted in favor of the ouster bid.

The Ward representatives cited Mwangaza for seven violations including misuse of public funds, gross misconduct, and contempt of court and the County Assembly among other charges.

However, Kaluma, who was elected on Raila Odinga’s ODM party, termed the charges leveled against Governor Kawira as “useless” and “baseless”.

In a statement to Kenyans, the opposition MP said that it was sad to see successful women leaders being abused because of their gender.

“Very useless complaints against Governor Kawira Mwangaza.”

“It’s sad what successful women leaders go through because of their sex!”

“Senate should define for Meru MCAs “Gross” violation of the Constitution, “Gross” violation of the law, “Gross” misconduct – dismiss this thing!” Kaluma said on X (formerly Twitter).

This is the second time the Meru Assembly has attempted to remove Governor Mwangaza.

Last year, MCAs impeached her but the Senate, through a committee chaired by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale, dismissed all the 62 charges on December 30.

The beleaguered Governor will face the full plenary of the Senate in the impeachment case against her by Meru MCAs.

This was after Senators voted to have the matter discussed on the floor instead of a select committee.

