Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Karim Benzema and Nuno Espirito Santo’s ‘dressing room row’ details are leaked after and ex-Tottenham coach is sacked for clashing with the star player.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Karim Benzema were involved in a serious bust up on Monday before the former Tottenham boss was sacked by Al-Ittihad.

Now, details of their argument have been leaked by a Saudi Arabian outlet.

Espirito Santo was let go by the Saudi Pro League champions after the clash and a shaky start to the new campaign that included a defeat to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya on Monday November 6.

The loss in Iraq is said to have been a trigger point, with Benzema and Espirito Santo clashing at half-time, with their side 1-0 down after a 44th-minute opener from Ali Jasim for the hosts.

‘You are a great player, but it seems that you are too lazy to put pressure on your rival,’ Espirito Santo told Benzema according to Saudi Arabian outlet Al Riyadiah.

Benzema seemingly did not take the rebuke well, reportedly replying: ‘Don’t just talk to me, talk to the whole group.’

The Portuguese coach then responded with: ‘You are the leader of the team, the example for the players and the most important athlete. You must take the initiative and be an example for all the players.’

Al Riyadiah continues to report that that the reprimand from Espirito Santo continued, while Benzema refuted the claim that he was ‘lazy’.

Reports have circulated around the club that Espirito Santo’s position was precarious, with Benzema believed to have told the board at Al-Ittihad that the manager’s role was inhibiting the progress of the club’s project.

The Portuguese boss was later dismissed on Tuesday, and reports suggest the club may look to bring in a French manager to please Benzema.

From the list of suggestions, Laurent Blanc, who used to manage Lyon is rumoured to be a replacement.