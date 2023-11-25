Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Rapper and businessman, Kanye West has been spotted with his estranged wife Bianca Censori partying in Dubai.

Bianca was seemingly having a good time in the video making rounds online. Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and other rappers were also at the party.

The Atlantis where Kanye and Censori were partying, is the same hotel where Kanye’s trainer, Harley Pasternak, had a run-in with him earlier this week.

TMZ noted that Bianca’s friends and family have convinced her Kanye had brainwashed her into becoming a wife robot, but she seems sanguine with the sitch.