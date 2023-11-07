Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Photos have emerged showing Rapper, Kanye West and his daughter North West enjoying Dubai.

The rapper and his 10-year-old daughter were spotted enjoying a trip together, walking hand in hand in a mall over the weekend in fan photos shared on social media.

The pair wore all-black outfits.

“Just casually rode the escalator next to Kanye and North at the Dubai mall,” one Twitter user wrote (via the Mirror).

They also appear to have traveled to Saudi Arabia, according to TMZ.

Ye shares North with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, as well as three other kids: son Saint, 7, daughter Chicago, 5, and son Psalm, 4, who seemingly didn’t take part in the Middle East travels.

The rapper’s wife, Bianca Censori, wasn’t with the pair as she was photographed hanging out with her friends, with one of her pals posting a mirror selfie with “Mrs. Ye” on her Instagram Story.