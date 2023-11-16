

Thursday November 16, 2023 – Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza has asked President William Ruto to dissolve the entire administration.

The first-term Governor lamented that she was being frustrated by Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in discharging her duties.

In particular, she pointed out an alleged sinister plan by the MCAs to impeach her 12 County Executive Committee (CEC) members.

The MCAs targeted Kawira’s executive after two futile attempts to impeach the Governor.

On November 9, the Senate through a majority voted against all 7 allegations that had been leveled against her by Meru County MCAs.

According to the Kenyan Constitution, a County Government can be suspended by the President in an emergency arising out of internal conflict or war.

Additionally, President William Ruto under the provisions of the Constitution can suspend a County Government in any other exceptional circumstance.

Should Ruto agree with Mwangaza’s request, the County Government will remain suspended for 90 days.

After the lapse of the 90 days, the Governor and all MCAs will seek fresh re-election.

Sources indicated that the embattled Governor had agreed to support signature collection towards kickstarting the dissolution exercise.

Kawira was elected as Governor through an Independent Candidate ticket having previously served as Meru County Woman Representative.

In the case of dissolution of the County Government, she would be free to defend her seat as an independent candidate or through a political party of her choice.

She has in the past shown a willingness to work under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) led by President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST