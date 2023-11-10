Friday, November 10, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has shared his thoughts on President William Ruto’s State of the Nation address on Thursday.

During his annual address to parliament, Ruto spoke of big things that his administration has achieved but in reality, he has achieved nothing for the last one year.

Kalonzo, who spoke on Friday, said Ruto’s speech was full of sweet words but in reality, was just hot air since he has achieved nothing

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said people expected to hear the President speaking on how to address the high cost of living but they only overheard about the achievements that couldn’t be traced.

Meanwhile, opposition leader, Raila Odinga has maintained that he will pressure the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration to stop reforming university admission since it erodes the gains made by the previous governments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST