Sunday, November 12, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has declared he will be on the ballot as a presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a fundraiser at Kyua Catholic church in Yatta, Machakos County on Saturday, Kalonzo said he was confident that with support from other Azimio co-principals, he would emerge victorious to become the sixth President.

He said ODM chief Raila Odinga had indicated that he would support his bid this time around as the Alliance’s flag bearer, having supported him three consecutive times.

“Raila has to support me this time round. During the 2022 polls, you told me to rally alone. Leaders came and told me to support Raila’s bid close to a week to the ballot and I did exactly that and we are still together,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper Democratic Movement party leader said Raila had indicated that he would this time round through his support rally behind him for the Presidency.

“Our brother (Raila) spoke his mind and we are still walking together and we aren’t going back,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo also said Wiper Democratic Alliance had launched a national membership recruitment exercise to strengthen the party in terms of numbers ahead of the next polls.

