Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed the reason why Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah, is obsessed with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Whenever Uhuru speaks or attends a special occasion, Ichungwah, who is also the National Assembly Majority leader, must speak ill about the former President.

Speaking on Thursday, Kalonzo revealed why Ichung’wah follows Uhuru wherever he goes.

Kalonzo, who is also the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, said Uhuru still enjoys support in the Mount Kenya region, causing discomfort for Ichung’wah and other leaders in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

“I have observed that my co-chair, Kimani Ichung’wah, has been obsessed with Uhuru Kenyatta. Every time he wakes up, it’s all about Uhuru Kenyatta. Uhuru came to the Mwingi Church, and everyone stood up,” remarked Kalonzo.

“I tried to understand what the problem is, only to realize that the issue is that the Mount Kenya region follows Uhuru. They are afraid, and when they hear Uhuru Kenyatta, they feel the world has come to an end,” said Kalonzo.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka asserted that former President Uhuru Kenyatta has the constitutional right to belong to a political organization, emphasizing that being a former Head of State does not deprive him of the right to vote or join a political party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST