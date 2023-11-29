Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed the reason Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah keeps attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kisii County yesterday, Kalonzo claimed that Uhuru still has the support of the Mount Kenya region and it makes Ichung’wah and other Kenya Kwanza leaders uneasy.

“I have observed that my co-chair, Kimani Ichung’wah, has been obsessed with Uhuru Kenyatta. Every time he wakes up, it’s all about Uhuru Kenyatta. Uhuru came to the Mwingi Church, and everyone stood up,” said Kalonzo.

“I tried to understand what the problem is, only to realize that the issue is that the Mount Kenya region follows Uhuru. They are afraid, and when they hear Uhuru Kenyatta, they feel the world has come to an end,” he added.

Nonetheless, Kalonzo reminded Ichung’wah to leave Uhuru alone, saying the former President has constitutional rights to belong to a political organization despite being a former Head of State.

“Uhuru is the coalition leader of the Azimio and has his constitutional rights. Just because he was the president, you can’t say he doesn’t have the right to vote or to belong to a political party organization,” Kalonzo added.

Ichung’wah on Sunday castigated Uhuru after media reports emerged that the former president held two meetings in a bid to scuttle bipartisan talks.

He questioned Uhuru on why he would be interested in scuttling the talks yet he had the honour of serving the country as president.

On November 20, the Kikuyu MP mentioned that Uhuru should ready himself to discuss myriad issues including how the country found itself in its current economic condition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST