Saturday, November 25, 2023 – Christopher Sitienei is the talk of social media after he took to his Facebook account to congratulate a high school girl for completing her KCSE exams and said he has officially married her as a second wife.

Sitienei, who is alleged to be a famous radio caller in one of the local Kalenjin stations, claimed that his first wife had already accepted the teenage girl to be her co-wife.

He thanked his first wife for welcoming the girl warmly.

“Welcome now to the Sietenei family my second lovely wife and thanks to my first wife for welcoming you warmly,” part of his Facebook post reads.

His post has since gone viral and elicited mixed reactions among social media users.

A section of social media users accused him of taking advantage of the teenage girl and urged DCI to question him.

Check out his viral posts.

