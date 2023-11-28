Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Former Mukurweni Member of Parliament Kabando wa Kabando has said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not a loser in the just concluded talks between the government and the opposition.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kabando said Raila Odinga is the winner just like he did in 2018 when he went into a handshake with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kabando said just like with Uhuru, Raila Odinga had already made his deal with President William Ruto and the bipartisan talks were just a game to fool his supporters.

“I don’t think Raila has been played. He has also been predicting this because as I say, those discussions were done before.

“Just like what happened with Ruto and Raila in Mombasa is exactly what happened with Raila and Uhuru on the 9th of March, 2018.

“The rest is choreographed. You know, it is laid down, you take your people, bring them on board, then you do some formation here and there then you can appease the people,” Kabando stated.

Meanwhile, President Ruto on Sunday acknowledged the bipartisan report and said that he would abide by the recommendations contained in the report.

However, Raila Odinga has yet to comment on the Bipartisan report.

