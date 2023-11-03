Friday November 3, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s offices spent a whopping Ksh168 million to purchase new vehicles in the 2022/ 2023 financial year.

In the National Government Budget Implementation Review Report, the office of the Deputy President spent Ksh 91.96 million to purchase vehicles and other transport equipment.

Mudavadi’s office, which was established after Ruto won the presidency in the 2022 polls, spent 76.68 million.

However, the number and types of vehicles that were bought by the offices were not highlighted in the report.

According to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Deputy President is provided with official transport with no limit on the vehicle’s capacity.

Mudavadi on the other hand is listed as other State officers and is provided with an official car with engine capacity not exceeding 3000cc.

The duo are also entitled to chase cars that accompany the vehicles they are using.

The consumption of fuel by the two offices also hit the million shillings mark.

Mudavadi’s office was the biggest spender on fuel and lubricants at Ksh18.14 million while the office of the DP spent Ksh15.80 million.

Overall, all Government institutions spent Ksh3.86 billion in this category.

In terms of domestic travel, Mudavadi had more engagements compared to Gachagua.

The expenditure of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary on domestic travel was put at Ksh 72.85 million as compared to that of Gachagua which was Ksh 63 million.

However, Gachagua edged out Mudavati on the foreign travel front spending Ksh 40.76 million. Mudavadi spent Ksh 21.50 on foreign travel.

The report by the CoB indicated that Gachagua’s office spent Ksh 82.8 million on the purchase of office furniture and general equipment.

Mudavadi’s office on the other hand spent Ksh109.68 million on furniture and other office supplies.

Additionally, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary spent Ksh 27.10 million on the refurbishment of offices.

The Kenyan DAILY POST