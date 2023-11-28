Tuesday, November 28, 2023 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed, has insisted that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is not retiring from politics as speculated in many public forums.

Speaking on Monday, Junet said Raila still has enough gas to vie for the presidency for the sixth time in 2027.

Junet, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement Director of Elections, said Raila Odinga will not endorse anyone for the top seat since he must rescue Kenyans from the bad leadership of President William Ruto.

“I’ve heard others saying that, oh, Babah should retire, I don’t know what he should do.

“If you are tired, step aside. But Babah [referring to Raila Odinga] cannot retire, and he cannot stop until he helps Kenyans.

“We don’t have another leader except Raila Odinga. No one can replace him or do the work that Raila has done for Kenyans, such as bringing a new constitution, promoting democracy, and fighting for the lives of Kenyans throughout his life.

“These people [critics] came recently; they don’t know the work Raila has done. There’s no one we can compare to Raila,” Junet said.

This is a big blow to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka since he was hoping that Raila Odinga would endorse him for the top seat in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST