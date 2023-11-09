Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Popular South African opposition leader, Julius Malema, is in the country where he is attending the inauguration of the Pan-African Institute.

Speaking to one of the local dailies on Thursday, Malema blasted King Charles III’s visit to Kenya last week, terming it as useless.

Malema, who is the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, and a champion for Pan-Africanism, reiterated that the British were aware of their crimes against Kenyans during colonial rule and should commit to reparations.

The politician observed that the King’s visit to Kenya was of no value to Kenya and Africa as a whole, adding that he had no business touring Kenya.

“The British know what they did to the Kenyan people and they’ve got no business putting their foot here except that they should pay reparations to Kenyans because it’s the only way we’ll accept an apology from the British.

“We don’t think his visit is of any significance to the development of Kenya and the African continent unless they are able to commit trillions of pounds to try and heal the deep wounds they left in Kenya,” Malema stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST