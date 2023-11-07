Tuesday, November 7, 2023 – Mercy Masai was the subject of discussion on Twitter over the weekend after she was pictured goofing around with Alego Usonga Member of Parliament Samuel Atandi.

The vocal ODM MP was holding Mercy’s waist tightly, leaving tongues wagging.

Mercy, a popular figure on the X platform, is blessed with a curvy figure which she openly flaunts.

See photos of her juicy bikini body.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.