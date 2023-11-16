

Thursday November 16, 2023 – Members of Parliament on Thursday approved the deployment of 1,000 Police Officers to Haiti for a peacekeeping mission despite the court issuing a conservatory order against the operation.

The motion was tabled in Parliament by the Joint Committee of the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security and the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations.

“Taking into consideration the recommendations of the joint committee, this House approves the deployment of officers of the National Police Service to the Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti,” read part of the statement by the National Assembly as drafted in the order paper.

Gladys Sholei, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, approved the motion for debate, noting that the National Assembly was not served with the court petition barring the deployment of the police service to quell violence in Haiti.

The approval triggered the response of activist and constitutional lawyer, Ekuru Aukot, who lamented that the case was ongoing and MPs risked being charged with contempt of court.

“Our Parliamentarians disobeying a court order.”

“We are this morning before Justice Mwita in Court 1 for the hearing of the petition.”

“Meanwhile, our Parliament has sold its soul to the USA to go clean the mess they caused in Haiti,” Aukot responded.

