Thursday, November 23, 2023 – Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja’s aide, who was abducted two weeks ago, has been found alive and accused police officers of torturing him.

Osman Khalif, who is a former South C MCA, was abducted in broad daylight at the Sarit Centre mall while with his wife.

Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi confirmed his release on Thursday, condemning the act that left the Nairobi county employee brutally tortured.

“Mr Osman, the former MCA for South C, was abducted by policemen under the command of a powerful politician two weeks ago.

“Osman visited me in my law chambers today and narrated his heart-wrenching ordeal. They held him for 8 days and tortured him brutally,” confirmed Ahmednasir.

Ahmednasir said the ex-MCA alleged that his abduction was organized by a powerful officer in the government.

Khalif stated that the politician has special police officers independent of the National Police Service.

“Apparently, this powerful politician has special policemen from his tribe under his command who are independent of the normal police command structure.

“This is a very worrying trend, and President Williams Ruto must come openly and address this troublesome event of Mr. Osman and tell Kenyans why they are being abducted,” Ahmednasir wrote.

The lawyer emphasized the need to have Khalif’s case investigated to the core.

The Kenyan DAILY POST