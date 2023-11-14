Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman, John Mbadi, has vowed to oust Suba South Member of Parliament, Caroli Omondi, in 2027 because he is a traitor.

Omondi is among a dozen ODM lawmakers who have dumped the Orange party and are currently singing President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance gospel.

Speaking at a function in Homa Bay County on Monday, Mbadi who is currently nominated Member of Parliament, said he is ready to slow down his Homa Bay gubernatorial ambitions and instead vie for Suba South Parliamentary seat to make sure Caroli Omondi goes home in 2027.

“My people, you know Mbadi wanted to run for the governorship. Baba asked me to step down, and now we have Gladys Wanga. Gladys, do what you can for the people of Homa Bay.

“I am now going back to Suba South to reclaim my seat. I will remove that traitor we have as an MP there,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST