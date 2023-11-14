

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – Jim Iyke has said that any woman he invites to his house for a movie date should expect that it would lead to something else.

The actor said this during a chat with Toke Makinwa, Kate Henshaw, and Chidi Mokeme.

During the chat, the guests were asked to choose between fine dining or a movie date.

Jim Iyke leaned more towards the movie date and explained why.

“Fine dining, I cannot do anything bros,” Jim Iyke said.

He added that after the fine dinning, “she can run home.”

However, when it is a movie date, he said the woman has no where to run to.

He said: “They’re not running if they come for the this thing. You must pay one way or the other.”

Kate Henshaw and Toke insisted that it was wrong for him to expect sexual gratification from a woman he invited to his house to watch a movie and Jim insisted that he is speaking from a man’s perspective and that is what men expect.

“Good company, conversation, you know… At the end of the day, something is going to happen,” he said.

“Happy ending?” Chidi Mokeme asked.

Jim Iyke continued, saying that it has been “proven statistically” that “95 percent” of men have expectations of sex when they invite a woman over.

He added that women also are aware of these expectation, but Toke and Kate objected to this.

Jim later added that the only way a woman can avoid paying one way or the other is if she is “sapiosexual” and is keeping his brain engaged during the movie.

“You better be super smart for me not to think sexually,” Jim said.

Kate and Toke then told him that it tells poorly on him if he invites a woman who is not smart to spend time watching a movie with him.

Watch the video below.