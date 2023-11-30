Wednesday, November 29, 2023 – The highschool girlfriend of billionaire Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, has revealed why he relocated to Florida from Seattle, where he built his multibillion dollar business.

Bezos was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico but moved to Florida as a kid, attending Miami Palmetto High School and also attended a science training scheme at the University of Florida.

Bezos bought a sumptuous, $79 million mansion next door at a $68 million property he already owned, in an area of Miami dubbed ‘Billionaire’s Row’, where he will be neighbors with a host of fellow rich celebrities like Tom Brady, David Beckham and Lionel Messi. Ursula Werner, who dated the Amazon founder as a teenager between 1981 and 1984, saw first hand just how important his mother and step-father – he has, according to reports, never met his biological dad – are in his life saying the world’s third richest man, who is worth an estimated $139 billion, values spending time with his parents, who are based in south Florida.

“They have a very tight family,” said Ursula to Sun UK.

“That’s why he has decided to move back to Florida, I’m sure.”

Ursula, a writer and attorney, recalls Bezos’ mother Jackie’s tight bond with her youngest son and admits her shock at allowing him and brother Mark to make a maiden voyage on the his Blue Origin space rocket back in 2021.

“I’m actually really amazed that his mother let him and his brother go up together in the rocket,” said Ursula who stressed she would always fly separately when travelling with her husband.

“From what I remember of her, she’s a very loving mother, and probably continues to devote herself to her family.”