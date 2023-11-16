

Thursday, November 16, 2023 – Renowned video producer JBlessing has broken silence after he was accused of assaulting his baby mama, Avril.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Blessing said he was sorry for any harm he had caused the singer and admitted that he was not perfect.

However, he clarified that one of the photos posted by Avril had been taken almost a year ago when they had an altercation and they both got hurt.

He reportedly took Avril to a city hospital and took full responsibility for that incident.

“I sincerely apologise for any harm I have caused Avril or any other person. I am not innocent but I would like to clarify a few things.

“About a year ago we had a physical altercation where we both got hurt and on that day, I immediately took her to the hospital at Aga Khan. I take full responsibility for that moment of weakness. One of the pictures she posted is from that incident,” he wrote.

He further added that they had an altercation on Tuesday night but there was no physical harm as alleged by the singer.

J Blessing said he did not beat Avril and that he is not an abuser.

He admitted to making mistakes, adding that they had decided to ‘stay away from each other to prevent such incidents from happening again.’

Check out his post.

